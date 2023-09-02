Caution Urged as ‘Barbie Botox’ Sparks Frenzy Among Young Women

The recent surge in the ‘Barbie Botox’ trend, enticing women as young as their twenties to undergo toxin-based procedures in pursuit of resembling Margot Robbie, the movie’s lead actress, is causing concern among medical professionals. This craze could potentially lead to resistance issues and hinder future medical applications, doctors have warned.

The procedure, also referred to as ‘Trap Tox,’ typically involves injecting botulinum toxins like Botox into the trapezius muscles of the upper back to alleviate migraines and shoulder pain. However, since the release of the ‘Barbie’ movie in July, there has been a notable increase in its demand as a cosmetic treatment, even trending on TikTok with the hashtag #BarbieBotox garnering 11.2 million views.

Dustin Sjuts, President of Revance Therapeutics, explained, “They’re not treating wrinkles or lax skin. They want less girth to their neck, a slimmer, more contoured neck.”

Notably, the approval for such injections for cosmetic purposes is typically limited to facial treatments, making trapezius injections “off-label.” The U.S. Food and Drug Administration leaves it to healthcare professionals to determine the medical appropriateness of “off-label” procedures.

Despite the surge in ‘Barbie Botox’ interest, companies like Revance and Evolus Inc, which produce similar toxins, don’t anticipate a significant boost in sales. Botox maker AbbVie Inc declined to comment.

Historically, individuals over 40 have been the primary demographic for toxin-based injections, with the market estimated to be worth over $3 billion annually in the U.S. However, doctors are increasingly concerned about the rising use among younger women, as well as the potential risks associated with procedures administered by underqualified personnel at some medispas.

The increased usage among younger individuals with stronger immune systems also carries the risk of reduced effectiveness over time. Dr. Shilpi Kheterpal from Cleveland Clinic pointed out, “If they’re doing high amounts of Botox very frequently… they may lose its effect over time, not just with Botox, but with the other products in the market too because they all have some similar molecule.”

Furthermore, the absence of regulations regarding the qualifications of those running medispas is worrisome. Melissa Levoska, an assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, noted, “There are no regulations on the type of doctor that can run a medispa,” highlighting the potential for less qualified individuals to perform injections.

While these toxins are generally safe, improper administration could weaken neighboring muscles for months, raising concerns about safety and efficacy. According to Evolus CEO David Moatazedi, “The science isn’t quite there yet to support the clinical profile of it, but we do know neurotoxins have been used at doses significantly higher for therapeutic purposes than the level of being used for aesthetic purposes, and we know the products are safe.”