Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,160, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, price of the yellow metal depreciated by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 59,309 per 10 gram. Silver futures ended at Rs 75,750 per kg. Gold futures are down 0.33% or by Rs 194 on the month-to-date basis while up 7.92% or by Rs 4,357 on the year-to-date basis. As for Silver futures, the gains are to the tune of 0.34% or Rs 255 in August while the gains this year stand at 9.03% or Rs 6,269.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,972.70 per troy ounce on Friday, down by $0.30 or 0.02% while Silver futures were trading at $24.985, lower by $0.119 . price of spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,942.56 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.2% to $1,969.40. Spot silver added 0.4% to $24.53 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $970.23 and palladium jumped 1.6% to $1,233.63.