Creamy Caramel Semiya Payasam: A Sweet South Indian Delight

Caramel Semiya Payasam is a heavenly dessert that beautifully combines the flavors of roasted vermicelli, rich caramel, and aromatic cardamom. This South Indian classic is a true delight for your taste buds and a comforting treat for any occasion. Whether you’re celebrating a festival, hosting guests, or simply craving a sweet indulgence, this recipe will guide you through creating the perfect bowl of velvety Caramel Semiya Payasam.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup roasted vermicelli (semiya)

– 1/2 cup sugar

– 4 cups milk

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– 1/4 cup cashews and raisins (for garnish)

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

– 2 tablespoons caramel sauce (store-bought or homemade)

Instructions:

1. Roast the Vermicelli:

– Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan over medium heat.

– Add the vermicelli and roast until it turns golden brown, stirring continuously to ensure even roasting.

– Once roasted, set it aside.

2. Prepare the Caramel:

– In the same pan, add 1 tablespoon of ghee.

– Add the sugar and melt it over medium heat.

– Allow the sugar to caramelize until it turns a beautiful golden brown color. Be careful not to burn it.

– Once caramelized, reduce the heat to low and slowly add 2 cups of milk, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

– Let the caramel milk simmer for a few minutes until it thickens slightly.

3. Add the Vermicelli:

– Add the roasted vermicelli into the caramel milk mixture.

– Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vermicelli becomes soft and absorbs the caramel flavor.

4. Add the Remaining Ingredients:

– Pour in the remaining 2 cups of milk and mix well.

– Add the cardamom powder for a delightful aroma and saffron strands for an extra touch of luxury (if desired).

5. Garnish and Serve:

– In a separate small pan, heat a tablespoon of ghee and roast the cashews and raisins until they turn golden.

– Garnish the Caramel Semiya Payasam with the roasted nuts and raisins.

6. Serve Warm or Chilled:

– You can enjoy this delectable dessert either warm or chilled, according to your preference.

– If serving chilled, refrigerate it for a few hours before indulging.

7. Savor the Sweetness:

– Dive into the creamy goodness of Caramel Semiya Payasam and savor the rich flavors with every spoonful.

This delightful dessert is sure to win the hearts of your family and friends. Whether it’s a festive occasion or just a craving for something sweet, Caramel Semiya Payasam is the perfect treat to satisfy your dessert desires. Enjoy!