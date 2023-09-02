G20 security to feature Black Cat deployment and bulletproof hotel windows

Delhi is well-prepared to host the significant G20 event, with extensive police arrangements for a peaceful summit. Among the measures taken for the foreign delegates’ safety, hotel suite windows have been reinforced to be bulletproof. Additionally, the National Security Guard (NSG) will be stationed at certain hotels and key locations.

Notably, as part of summit preparations, it was discovered that no hotels in the city had helipads. To address this, an NSG commando team successfully landed a helicopter on the Le Meridien Hotel’s terrace in New Delhi. Similar exercises are planned for other hotels in the near future.

The NSG, a highly trained force for anti-terrorist activities, is reserved for exceptional circumstances to counteract serious acts of terrorism. As of September 1, it is expected that Delhi Police and other security agencies will assume control of all 23 hotels accommodating delegates. Commando teams will also be positioned on hotel rooftops, armed with state-of-the-art equipment during the summit.