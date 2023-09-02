Harshina Ends Kozhikode MCH Sit-In as Police Chargesheet Medical Staff

A woman who alleges medical negligence by surgeons at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital has concluded her three-month sit-in protest, pushing for accountability in the late 2017 incident. Harshina halted her demonstration in front of the hospital following the police’s charges against two doctors and nurses for medical negligence. The incident involved forceps left in her stomach during surgery.

Harshina expressed her commitment to pursue justice and seek compensation, stating, “However, my fight will continue until complete justice is served.” She also mentioned, “The health minister has assured me that justice will be served.”

The four accused, including Dr. C K Rameshan and Dr. M Shahana, both associated with gynecology, along with nurses M Rehana and K G Manju from Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, face charges carrying potential imprisonment of up to two years. The investigation revealed the forceps were left in Harshina’s stomach during her third delivery-related surgery on November 30, 2017. Those involved in the surgery were named as defendants.

Notably, three individuals initially named in the FIR, including the former superintendent of the Maternal and Child Health Centre and two doctors who were unit chiefs in 2017 and 2022, were absolved of involvement by the investigating officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudarsan.

Harshina initiated her complaint with the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner on March 1, leading to a case of medical negligence being registered by the Medical College police. While the District Medical Board confirmed negligence, it did not concur with the police’s report regarding the forceps incident at the Medical College Hospital. Harshina sought treatment at other hospitals due to complications arising from the surgery.