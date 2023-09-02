DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s manufacturing PMI hits 3-month high in August

Sep 2, 2023, 03:31 pm IST

Mumbai: Manufacturing activity growth  in the country touched 3-month high in August. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, jumped to 58.6 last month. It was at 57.7 in July. This is the highest since May. It remained above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 26th consecutive  month.

Also Read: GST collections rise 11% to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

The PMI is a weighted average of the five indices, namely  New Orders (30%), Output (25%), Employment (20%), Suppliers’ Delivery Times (15%), and Stocks of Purchases (10%). The index is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 2, 2023, 03:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button