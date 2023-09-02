iQoo launches Z7 Pro 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Z7 Pro 5G was launched in India. The phone now joins the Z7 lineup, which includes the iQoo Z7 and the iQoo Z7s, released in the country earlier this year.

Available in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Z7 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 24,999. The phone will go on sale starting at 12 PM IST on September 5. It will be available for purchase through Amazon and the official iQoo website.

The dual nano SIM-supported handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The device is equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, accompanied by a ring-like LED light. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor. iQoo Z7 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The handset also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.