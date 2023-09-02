Kerala Blasters Sign Japanese Striker Daisuke Sakai

Kerala Blasters FC have made an exciting acquisition, signing Japanese forward Daisuke Sakai to a one-year deal. Sakai, renowned for his technical prowess and versatility, brings a wealth of experience from various leagues in Japan, Thailand, and Belgium. At just 26 years old, he has proudly represented Japan on the international stage, featuring in both the U-17 and U-20 World Cup competitions.

Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys expressed enthusiasm about Sakai’s arrival, stating, “It is great to see Daisuke Sakai join the Kerala Blasters squad. His profile gives the coach more options. He also has experience playing abroad in his career, which I am sure will help him adjust to India easily. I look forward to seeing Daisuke making his mark with Kerala Blasters in the ISL this season.”

Sakai, embracing this new adventure in India, remarked, “Going to India and playing in a different league will be a new experience for me, which I am very thankful for. I am very grateful that Kerala Blasters have given me this opportunity. By doing well and contributing to the club’s success, I hope to repay the confidence the club has shown in me.” His arrival adds an exciting chapter to the Kerala Blasters’ journey in the Indian Super League (ISL).