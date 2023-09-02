Members of Proud Boys Dominic and Ethan awarded long-term imprisonment for their role US Capitol attack

Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys, received a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in the US Capitol attack, where he was accused of leading the riot by entering the complex with a police shield and later filming himself smoking a celebratory cigar.

Ethan Nordean, a leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Pezzola, a 46-year-old former US Marine, was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting the police during the Capitol raid on January 6, 2021.

Nordean faced a more serious charge of seditious conspiracy. During the sentencing, Pezzola expressed regret for his actions, and his wife, mother, and daughter addressed the judge, portraying him as a “wonderful child” who had never caused any trouble.

However, after the prison term was announced, Pezzola shouted, “Trump won!”

Proud Boys, initially founded as a “drinking club,” evolved into fervent supporters of Donald Trump and were among the first to breach the Capitol on January 6.

Of the five individuals arrested, Pezzola was acquitted of seditious conspiracy, a charge typically applied to those attempting to overthrow the government or using force to obstruct US laws. Prosecutors argued that Pezzola’s violent actions during the riot warranted a severe sentence, characterizing his actions as acts of terrorism on January 6.

Judge Timothy Kelly emphasized Pezzola’s significant role in the Capitol attack, despite not having a leadership position in the Proud Boys. He referred to the events of that day as a “national disgrace.”

During the trial, Pezzola downplayed his actions, referring to the crowd as “trespassing protesters” rather than an “invading force.” He explained his actions as a response to his military training, stating that he was conditioned to run toward danger rather than away from it.

Following his conviction, Pezzola claimed that the trial was a “complete sham” and made fringe allegations that federal officials and informants had orchestrated the riot.