R. Madhavan selected as the President of Pune film institute

On Friday, actor-filmmaker R. Madhavan received a nomination as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Chairman of its governing council. The appointment was made in accordance with the rules of the FTII, as stated in an order by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Madhavan’s term in these roles is set for three years from the date he assumes office. This comes as recognition of his contributions to the film industry, including his directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ which received the National Award for Best Feature Film on August 24. The appointment follows ISRO’s historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon’s South Pole.

R. Madhavan, known for his versatile work in films such as “Kannathil Muthamittal,” “Rang De Basanti,” “3 Idiots,” and “Vikram Vedha,” will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the President of FTII. ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ tells the story of former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan and his significant contributions to India’s space agency. This appointment signifies Madhavan’s growing influence and recognition in the Indian film industry and his commitment to both filmmaking and contributing to the development of the FTII.