Salman Khan reveals ‘Tiger 3’ poster and confirms Diwali release

Superstar Salman Khan recently unveiled the first poster for “Tiger 3,” the latest installment in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as spy agents Tiger and Zoya. “Tiger 3” is set to hit theaters on Diwali in November and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Salman Khan excitedly shared the news on social media, inviting fans to celebrate the film’s release on the big screen.

The YRF Spy Universe, envisioned by Aditya Chopra, brings together three popular franchises led by top Bollywood stars: Salman Khan’s “Tiger” series, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan,” and Hrithik Roshan’s “War.” This cinematic universe was inaugurated with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan,” which featured a cameo by Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger. It also included references to Hrithik Roshan’s character from “War.” According to a YRF press release, “Tiger 3” will be set against the backdrop of the events in “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” and “Pathaan.”

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a special appearance as Pathaan in “Tiger 3,” adding to the star-studded cast, which also includes Emraan Hashmi in a significant role. This announcement has generated considerable excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this thrilling spy universe.