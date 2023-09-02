Teachers who have won national awards will receive training

In New Delhi, on September 1, 2023, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced a program to send teachers from MCD-run schools who have earned national awards for training. This initiative, inspired by the Delhi government’s model, aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of these educators. While visiting a science fair at MCD Boys School in the Narela Zone, Mayor Oberoi praised teachers during an award ceremony, emphasizing the importance of providing training opportunities for those who have achieved national recognition. However, the statement did not specify the exact institutes where these teachers would receive their training.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has already sent school principals to IIMs for training, and Mayor Oberoi revealed plans to extend this training opportunity to national award-winning teachers and school in-charges in the future. This initiative reflects the city’s commitment to furthering the professional development of its educators, ultimately benefiting the quality of education in MCD-run schools in Delhi.