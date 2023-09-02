Tragic Bahrain Collision Claims 5 Lives, Including 4 Malayalis

On Friday, a tragic car-truck collision in Bahrain’s Manama claimed the lives of five individuals, including four hailing from Kerala. The victims were dedicated employees of the Al Hilal Medical Center located in Muharraq.

The unfortunate incident left us mourning the loss of VP Mahesh from Kozhikode, Jagat Vasudevan from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram, Gaidar George from Chalakkudy in Thrissur, Akhil Raghu from Thalasserry in Kannur, and Suman Rajanna, originally from Telangana.

The devastating accident unfolded at approximately 10 pm on that fateful Friday when the car, carrying the group, collided with a cleaning truck. They were en route from Salmabad to Muharraq after partaking in the Onam celebration organized by the medical center. This heart-wrenching incident has left a deep void in the lives of their families and colleagues.