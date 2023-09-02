United India vows to win against BJP in 2024 elections

After two days of intensive brainstorming, the coalition of opposition parties in India, known as the INDIA bloc, drew strength from its membership of 28 parties, collectively representing over 60% of the country’s population. Their determination to defeat the ruling BJP was fortified by this unity. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had been steadily gaining momentum since its inaugural meeting in Patna a few months ago. He also revealed plans for INDIA parties to conduct joint public rallies across the nation. Kharge acknowledged that the BJP-led government might attempt to intimidate them, but the INDIA alliance remained resolute in its commitment to keep fighting.

Kharge emphasized the broad-based support for their cause, stating that people from all segments of society, including farmers, youth, women, marginalized groups, the middle class, intellectuals, NGOs, and journalists, had been affected by what they perceived as the authoritarian rule of the BJP. He stressed that the 1.4 billion Indians were looking to them for relief from their hardships. Kharge criticized the BJP for its attempts to control various agencies and institutions, such as the ED chief, CBI Director, Election Commissioners, and judges across the country, asserting that they aimed for complete control.

In his speech, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared an anecdote about his visit to Ladakh, where he heard concerns about China’s alleged encroachment on Indian territory. He contrasted this with the PM’s denial of any such encroachment. Rahul expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance could overcome its differences and successfully defeat the BJP, noting that it represented 60% of India’s population. Other leaders, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, echoed the sentiment of unity and determination within the INDIA alliance, emphasizing their collective commitment to bringing about change in India’s political landscape.