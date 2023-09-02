UP government plans ‘temple museum’ for Ayodhya in near future

The Uttar Pradesh government is embarking on a project to establish a museum in Ayodhya, dedicated to showcasing the rich history of renowned temples across India. Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal revealed that a comprehensive plan is in the works, aiming to immerse visitors in the grandeur of temples scattered across diverse locations. This proposed temple museum is slated to occupy more than 10 acres of land, although the specific site has yet to be determined.

One primary objective of this initiative, according to government officials, is to foster awareness about Hindu religion, especially among the younger generation. Gaurav Dayal further elaborated that the museum will feature distinct galleries, each highlighting various aspects of temple architecture and construction. The exhibition spaces will employ pictures and murals to present the unique characteristics and intricate designs of the country’s famous temples. Additionally, the museum plans to engage visitors through a captivating light and sound show, complete with expertly crafted narration.

Uttar Pradesh’s tourism department, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has initiated the development of a comprehensive action plan for this museum, as conveyed by Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar.