UPI transactions crosses 10 billion for the first time in August

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction crossed 10 billion in August. Data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed this. As per the data, the value of transactions hit nearly Rs 15,000 billion. This is for first time that the transactions crossing these marks.

Till August 30, a total of 10.24 billion transactions were done digitally through UPI in the month. The value of these transaction stood at over Rs 15,184 billion.

UPI transactions in the country had almost touched the 10-billion mark in July as well, clocking 9.96 billion transactions through UPI. The August figure is now a nearly 52% year-on-year growth from August 2022, when the country had clocked about 6.5 billion UPI transactions. The figure was only 3.5 billion transactions in August 2021.