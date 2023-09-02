US Open: Cirstea Upsets Rybakina; Gauff Faces Wozniacki

Romanian Sorana Cirstea secured a momentous victory at the US Open, defeating the powerful fourth seed Elena Rybakina in an exhilarating three-set match. This triumph marked Cirstea’s first-ever entry into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. Her performance was characterized by a solid start, breaking Rybakina early in the opening set and maintaining control of the match from the center of the court.

In the second set, Cirstea continued to press but faced a resurgence from Rybakina, who displayed her formidable groundstrokes. Rybakina fought back, clinching the set in a tense tie-break after missing several set points. However, Cirstea regained her composure in the decider, leading 4-1 before securing a crucial late break to seal the match. Her next challenge awaits in the form of Swiss player Belinda Bencic. Reflecting on her success, Cirstea emphasized the importance of belief and hard work.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff staged a remarkable comeback in her match against Elise Mertens, winning ten consecutive games to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory. Initially, Gauff faced adversity as Mertens strategically varied the pace of her shots, leading to a first-set loss. However, Gauff rallied in the second set, ultimately dominating the third set with her agile defense, precise serving, and effective net play.

Gauff’s next challenge comes in the form of Caroline Wozniacki, who made a similar comeback earlier in the day to defeat Jennifer Brady. This encounter promises to be an enticing clash between the rising star and the seasoned veteran, both showcasing their resilience and determination on the grand stage of the US Open.