Aranmula Boat Race: 3 Palliyodams Capsize, One Injured

During the Uthrattathi boat race, a dramatic turn of events unfolded as three palliyodams, which are large snake boats, capsized. This unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, resulting in one of the oarsmen sustaining a head injury. The injured individual received immediate medical attention and was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, the majority of the oarsmen were able to swim to safety, but concerns arose for four others who were initially reported as missing. Thankfully, these individuals were subsequently rescued.

Efforts are currently underway to retrieve the three capsized boats, namely Muthavazhi, Vanmazhi, and Malakkara, from the river. Further updates and details regarding the incident are eagerly anticipated.

The Uthrattathi boat race is an annual water carnival that holds great historical significance, commemorating the installation of the idol at the Sree Parthasarathy temple. This event is deeply rooted in tradition and is considered one of the oldest of its kind in the state.