Asia Cup: Rain interrupts after Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya shine against Pakistan

In the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan, the match ended in a draw due to rain, with Pakistan not even getting the chance to face a single ball. Pakistan secured a spot in the Super Fours as they had already defeated Nepal earlier.

Before the rain interruption, India faced a challenging situation when Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fiery opening spell removed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on, leaving India at 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs. However, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan stepped up with a remarkable partnership, scoring 138 runs for the fifth wicket off 141 balls. Kishan contributed 82 runs off 81 balls, while Pandya added 87 runs off 90 balls. Their partnership gave India a strong chance of starting the tournament with a victory.

Given the challenging conditions in Pallekele, where drizzle was always a factor and Pakistan’s potent bowling attack, Pandya and Kishan had to adjust their approach. Instead of their usual aggressive shot-making, they had to be more precise and patient in their selection of shots to stabilize India’s innings.