Bangladesh Off to Solid Start vs. Afghanistan in Asia Cup

In the Asia Cup Group B clash on a Sunday, Bangladesh, after opting to bat, found themselves at 103/2 after 20 overs. Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz forged a promising 60-run partnership for the opening wicket in the initial 10 overs. Unfortunately, Naim’s innings came to an end when he was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 28 runs. Towhid Hridoy, on the other hand, had a brief stint at the crease, departing for a second-ball duck, courtesy of Gulbadin Naib.

As the innings progressed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had been promoted to the opening position, remained unbeaten on 32, while Najmul Hossain Shanto held steady at 30 not out. This partnership offered hope for Bangladesh as they aimed to secure a win in this crucial match after their previous loss to Sri Lanka, vital for their Super 4 aspirations.

Looking ahead, Afghanistan was scheduled to face Sri Lanka in their final group match on Tuesday, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the group stage in the Asia Cup.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.