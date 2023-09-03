CBI issues chargesheet involving three officials in Balasore train accident

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant step by submitting a charge sheet against three railway employees who had been arrested in connection with the tragic Balasore triple train accident that occurred on June 2. The charges they face include culpable homicide and tampering with evidence. The individuals named in the charge sheet are Arun Kumar Mahanta, who was then employed as a senior section engineer for signal in Balasore, Mohammed Amir Khan, serving as a senior section engineer for signal in Soro, and Pappu Kumar, a technician in Balasore. These legal actions are part of an ongoing investigation into the train mishap, and the accused were apprehended on July 7.

The CBI’s allegations against these individuals revolve around culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the deliberate destruction of evidence related to the triple train accident case. Sources stated that based on the evidence collected during the investigation, the accused have been charged with offenses under Section 304 (Part II) of the IPC, Section 34 in conjunction with Section 201 of the IPC (involving the concealment of evidence of an offense with a common intention), and Section 153 of the Railways Act, 1989 (endangering the safety of railway passengers through willful actions or omissions). The charge sheet has been presented in the court of the special judicial magistrate in Bhubaneswar.