Electric vehicles burst into flames in Florida after coming in contact with saltwater swirled up by Hurricane Idalia

In another startling incident, electric vehicles in Florida burst into flames following exposure to saltwater churned up by Hurricane Idalia. Firefighters in Palm Harbor, Florida, issued warnings via social media about these incidents involving Teslas and advised hybrid car owners to be cautious about potential combustion if their vehicles were exposed to saltwater.

The department issued a statement on Facebook, stressing the importance of moving hybrid or electric vehicles that have been in contact with saltwater due to recent flooding. It emphasized the risk of saltwater exposure causing combustion in lithium-ion batteries, urging vehicle owners to relocate their vehicles to higher ground if possible.

The warning extended to owners of electric golf carts, scooters, and bicycles equipped with lithium-ion batteries, as these vehicles are also susceptible to catching fire when exposed to moisture.

Even after the water dries out, salt residue left behind by saltwater poses a threat to these vehicles. This residue can create “bridges” between the battery’s cells, forming electrical connections that may ignite a fire.

A Tesla car submerged in Pinellas County, Florida, unexpectedly caught fire while fire crews were towing it, reported Palm Harbor Fire Rescue training chief Jason Haynes, as per CBS MoneyWatch.

Tesla, in its guidelines for handling a submerged vehicle, also alerts buyers to these risks. The company advises treating the vehicle as if it has been in an accident and recommends contacting the insurance company. They further suggest safely towing or moving the vehicle at least 50 feet away from structures or other flammable materials, such as other cars and personal property.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall earlier in the week, on Wednesday (August 30), in Florida’s Big Bend region. After causing extensive damage and flooding, the weakened storm moved northward, affecting Georgia and the Carolinas. Florida Governor DeSantis announced that power would be restored to residents in Florida by the end of the weekend.

