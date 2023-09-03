For operating betting ring on India-Pakistan Asia Cup game, two people arrested in Kolkata

Two guys were detained by the Kolkata Police on Saturday for operating a betting scheme while using a mobile device inside a moving vehicle during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. Satyendra Yadav (age 29) and Sumit Singh (age 33) have been identified as the two people detained.

They were charged with violating the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competitions Act, 1957, as well as Indian Penal Code Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

A moving car in Kolkata was being used as a cricket batting cage, according to information provided to the police. In order to elude the law, the accused abandoned the customary strategy of managing such swindles from an office.

A team from the Kolkata Police pursued and stopped a car that had a suspicious appearance near Waterloo Street. The two males were taken into custody after police searched the car and found three mobile phones and other potentially incriminating items.

The car which was used for the racket has also been seized by the police.

The India-Pakistan match on Saturday was abandoned due to heavy rain. The two teams shared points but Pakistan moved to the Super 4 thanks to their victory over Nepal in the first match of the 2023 Asia Cup on August 30.