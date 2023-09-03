Former United States diplomat and New Mexico ex-governor Bill Richardson dies at 75

Bill Richardson, a former diplomat, ex-governor of New Mexico, and a prominent figure in American politics, passed away at the age of 75, as announced by the Richardson Center for Global Engagement on Saturday (September 2). He was renowned for his role in securing the release of Americans and others held by authoritarian governments.

The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, an organization he founded and led, reported that he peacefully passed away at his summer residence in Chatham, Massachusetts.

Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center, paid tribute to Richardson’s life of service, noting, “He lived his entire life in the service of others — including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad, and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend.”

Richardson, often considered one of the most prominent Latinos in American politics, was the first Latino to run for the US presidency, although he later endorsed Barack Obama’s candidacy in 2007. He earned the moniker “Indiana Jones” of US diplomacy for his audacious face-to-face meetings with leaders of countries viewed as threats by the United States, including Saddam Hussein of Iraq, Fidel Castro of Cuba, and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

His political career spanned from 1982 to 1996, during which he served as a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives, US ambassador to the United Nations, and energy secretary, all under President Bill Clinton. Additionally, he was elected as the governor of New Mexico, serving from 2003 to 2011.

In more recent years, Richardson was involved in securing the release of American basketball player Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in December after she was convicted of a drug offense. He was celebrated for his adept negotiation skills and warm personality, enabling him to serve as a formal representative of the US and, later, as an independent troubleshooter on private humanitarian missions that secured the release of numerous Americans detained abroad, including those in North Korea, Myanmar, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, and Cuba.

However, his dealings with authoritarian leaders occasionally drew criticism from activists and critics who accused him of legitimizing unsavory regimes. Richardson defended his approach, saying, “I don’t legitimize governments…I’m just one person trying to make a difference,” as he once told AFP.

Born on November 15, 1947, in Pasadena, California, to a Mexican mother and an American father, William Blaine Richardson spent his early years in Mexico City, where his father worked as an executive at Citibank and his mother served as a bank secretary. Later, he attended a prep school in Massachusetts, where he excelled as a baseball player. Richardson graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and later earned a master’s degree in international affairs.