Indian Railways prioritizes passenger safety, allocating 54% more funds for this purpose

In the pursuit of passenger safety, the Indian Railway has significantly increased its fund utilization by approximately 54% in the past five months compared to the same period last year. Alongside prioritizing safety, substantial funds have also been allocated for various infrastructure projects, including new rail lines, track doubling, gauge conversion, and improving passenger amenities. This investment trend has been observed from April 1 to August 31, as confirmed by the railway ministry.

The Ministry of Railways emphasized that they have witnessed record capital expenditure utilization of about 48% during the first five months of this financial year, marking the highest ever. Safety remains a top priority for Indian Railways, with a substantial sum directed towards enhancing safety-related initiatives. This reflects a 54% increase in capital expenditure compared to the corresponding period last year. During this period, Indian Railways generated significant revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore, encompassing earnings from freight, passenger services, and other miscellaneous sources.

In terms of freight transport, Indian Railways achieved a loading of 634.66 MT from April 1, 2023, to August 31, 2023, compared to 620.88 MT during the same period last year. This demonstrates growth in various sectors, such as iron ore, pig iron, finished steel, fertilizers, cement, container services, petroleum products, and coal. The railway’s commitment to safety and efficient freight transport is evident in these statistics, with steady growth in multiple categories contributing to the overall positive performance.