Monson Mavunkal Fraud: Crime Branch to Interrogate DIG Surendran’s Spouse

The Crime Branch, on Sunday, issued a summons to DIG S Surendran’s wife, Bindulekha, requesting her presence for an interrogation related to the ongoing fraud case. This case revolves around Monson Mavunkal, the primary suspect involved in fraudulent antique dealings.

Bindulekha has been directed to appear at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery on September 8. The investigation has led to Bindulekha’s involvement as it was discovered that Monson had transferred funds to her account as part of the financial transaction with Surendran. Currently, she faces conspiracy charges, as reported by Manorama News.

Back in July, the Crime Branch had previously apprehended Surendran in connection with the fraud case, subsequently releasing him on bail. The investigative team has found that the DIG and his family had close ties to Monson. Notably, there were reports of Monson even using the top cop’s official vehicle, further implicating their connection. Financial transactions between the fake antique dealer and Surendran have also come to light.

Monson’s arrest took place in September 2021, as the Crime Branch probed allegations of cheating numerous individuals out of substantial sums of money. In June, a court sentenced Monson to life imprisonment in a separate rape case.