More than 100 people injured during clashes between Eritrean govt supporters and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki

More than 100 people suffered injuries during violent clashes that erupted in Tel Aviv, Israel’s financial capital, between Eritrean government supporters celebrating Eritrea Day and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki, as reported by Reuters.

According to AFP, Israeli police resorted to opening fire on some demonstrators after the event turned chaotic. The clashes occurred during a pro-regime event organized by the Eritrean embassy outside a venue in south Tel Aviv to commemorate Revolution Day, which marks the beginning of Eritrea’s War of Independence against Ethiopia in 1961.

Reuters reported that Israeli police employed stun grenades to disperse the confrontations, while certain protesters threw stones at the police and set fire to trash bins. Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans had stormed the venue earlier to prevent the event from taking place.

The Israeli police declared the gathering an illegal demonstration and ordered the streets to be cleared. Despite this, protestors continued to hurl objects at officers. The police used riot dispersal methods to disperse the Eritreans, some of whom also vandalized shops in the area, according to AFP.

The Israeli police stated that “officers who feared for their lives used live fire against rioters.” During the altercation, around 27 officers were injured. Additionally, the police arrested 39 individuals who had assaulted police officers and thrown stones. Some of them were found carrying weapons, tear gas, and an electrical stun gun.

In response to reports of clashes between Eritreans and the police, as well as between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime, Israeli police intensified security measures in the area. The Magen David Adom, an Israeli emergency service, treated over 114 people for injuries, with eight of them in serious condition, as per AFP.

President Isaias Afwerki’s government has ruled Eritrea since its independence in 1993 and has faced criticism from human rights organizations for its high level of repression. The country is also under sanctions from the United States and the United Kingdom due to alleged human rights abuses.

Eritrea is considered one of the world’s most isolated states and ranks poorly in global assessments of press freedom, human rights, civil liberties, and economic development. Approximately 25,500 Eritrean asylum seekers are reported to be living in Israel, according to data from Assaf, an organization that assists refugees, as cited by Reuters.