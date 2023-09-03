Murder case filed after bodies of woman, her son found in bed box in Maharashtra

In the city of Amravati in the state of Maharashtra, police discovered the bodies of a mother and her kid on Friday. Neelima Ganesh Kapse, 45, and her son Ayush Kapse, 22, have been named as the victims.

Before contacting the victim’s family, neighbours complained about the house’s terrible odour for two days. The family members, who had travelled from Nagpur, alerted the police as soon as they discovered the house was locked.

The front door was secured from the inside, and the back door was sealed shut, the police found after conducting an inquiry. They opened the door’s seal and went inside.

When the police arrived, they found blood oozing from the bed and an offensive odour. The bodies were found when they abruptly opened the bed box.

The woman’s oldest kid, according to the woman’s neighbours, has been missing ever since the incident. Additionally turned off is his cell phone.

Police have opened a murder case and submitted the remains for a post-mortem.