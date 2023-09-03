Pegula & Keys Advance to Last 16, Fueling American Excitement at US Open

Jessica Pegula showcased her resilience, overcoming Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to secure her spot in the fourth round of the US Open. Her next challenge awaits in the form of compatriot Madison Keys, adding to the growing excitement among American tennis enthusiasts as the tournament enters its second week.

The American presence in the last 16 is significant, with four American men already making their mark, and hopes are high for a potential American trophy sweep, a feat not seen since 2002 when Pete Sampras and Serena Williams claimed U.S. Open titles.

Pegula, seeded third and carrying momentum from her impressive lead-up to Flushing Meadows, including a victory at the Canadian Open, is considered the top U.S. contender. She has lived up to expectations, dropping only one set en route to the fourth round.

Her match against Svitolina proved to be her first substantial test, as Svitolina, a U.S. Open semi-finalist in 2019, challenged her. Pegula secured the critical break in a closely contested opening set, setting the tone for her 1-0 lead. In the second set, Svitolina managed to capitalize on her first break opportunity, leveling the match. The deciding set hung in the balance, with a single break making the difference, and Pegula seized the opportunity, breaking the 26th seed to go 3-2 ahead and eventually securing her spot in impressive fashion.

The last time Flushing Meadows witnessed a homegrown women’s champion was in 2017 when Sloane Stephens triumphed over Keys in an all-American final. Keys is now on another strong run, having defeated 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, setting up an intriguing showdown with Pegula.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff secured her spot in the last 16 with a victory over Belgian Elise Mertens, and Peyton Stearns will aim to join her compatriots when she faces Britain’s Katie Boulter later in the tournament. American tennis fans have plenty to look forward to as their players continue to shine on the grand stage of the US Open.