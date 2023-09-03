PM Modi warns against reckless financial policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of financial responsibility and warns against imprudent financial policies and populist measures, stating that while they may yield short-term political gains, they will impose significant long-term social and economic costs. In an interview with PTI, Modi expressed concern about the global debt crisis, especially for developing nations. He pointed out that countries grappling with or recovering from such crises are increasingly recognizing the value of financial discipline.

Modi has actively urged state governments to exercise fiscal responsibility, stressing the potential harm of irresponsible financial policies and populist politics. He highlighted that the most vulnerable members of society often bear the brunt of these consequences. Additionally, the Prime Minister discussed the political stability India has experienced over the past nine years, resulting in various reforms in the economy, education, banking, and finance sectors, with growth being a natural outcome. He outlined his vision for the nation over the next two decades, envisioning India as a developed country with an inclusive economy, outstanding health and education outcomes, and a society free from corruption, casteism, and communalism. Modi also noted that India’s progress has garnered international interest.

In summary, Prime Minister Modi underscores the importance of financial discipline, cautions against shortsighted policies, and outlines his ambitious vision for India’s future, driven by stability and progress.