Protesters took to the streets in Niger’s city Niamey demanding former colonial ruler France to withdraw its troops

In Niger’s capital city, Niamey, dozens of protesters took to the streets, demanding that former colonial ruler France withdraw its troops, as requested by the junta that seized power in June.

The demonstrators gathered near a base housing French soldiers, following a call from various civic organizations that oppose the French military presence in the West African country. They displayed banners proclaiming “French army leave our country.”

On the previous day, Niger’s military command strongly criticized France for “blatant interference” by supporting the country’s ousted president. Simultaneously, demonstrators held a similar protest near a French base outside Niamey.

Despite the junta’s orders, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the country’s ambassador would remain in Niamey. Macron dismissed concerns about not adhering to the junta’s orders, stating that they could withstand the pressure.

Macron’s response came after Niger demanded the expulsion of French Ambassador Sylvain Itte within 48 hours, accusing him of ignoring an invitation for a meeting with the ministry and citing “actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger.”

Macron reiterated France’s support for overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum and expressed support for any military action by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger.

He emphasized that one should not succumb to the narrative used by the coup leaders, which portrays France as an enemy.

The protesters in Niamey join a growing movement against the French military presence in the country, as tensions between the junta and France escalate. The situation highlights the complex relationship between former colonial powers and their former colonies, with post-colonial nations increasingly asserting their independence and sovereignty.