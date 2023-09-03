Rain leaves 70,000 Burning Man attendees stuck; advised to save food, water

On Saturday, after a storm turned the Burning Man festival site into mud, authorities urged the tens of thousands of festival-goers in the Nevada desert to remain in place and preserve food and water.

The event’s location, Black Rock City, was off limits ‘for the remainder of the event,’ according to a statement posted on social media by the organisers.

‘Rain over the last 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa,’ the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the agency that manages the land on which the event took place, said in a statement. ‘More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter the playa,’

On a Saturday afternoon, thick, pasty mud encircled Paul Reder’s RV while sporadic blue spots attempted to poke through the grey cloud cover above him.

Thankfully, we have a sizable camp with plenty of supplies, Reder said in a video conversation with Reuters. ‘Everyone is sharing with each other as a community.’

Reder, a 22-year participant in the event, predicted that it would take at least two days for the area to dry up. Reder said some people are fleeing the event on foot and making their way to the closest motorway, even though he was prepared to ride it out.

According to the organisers, Black Rock City received more than half an inch of rain overnight.

Every year, more than 60,000 people, who congregate in the temporary city to create art, dance, and enjoy community, travel to and from the remote region in northwest Nevada. More than 70,000 ‘burners’ were reportedly present in Black Rock City, according to local media.

The burning of a massive wooden construction known as the Man on the penultimate night of the festival gives it its name.

