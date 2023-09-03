Singer Jimmy Buffett died after four-year-long secret battle with rare skin cancer

Jimmy Buffett, the music legend celebrated for timeless classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville,” peacefully departed on September 1 at his residence in Sag Harbor, New York, marking the end of an illustrious era. He was 76 years old. The world mourned his loss, and it was revealed shortly after his passing that the iconic singer had succumbed to cancer.

An obituary posted on Buffett’s official website disclosed that the artist had been courageously battling Merkel cell skin cancer, an exceedingly rare form of the disease, for an arduous four-year period. His journey came to a close while surrounded by loved ones.

“The beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, on Friday, September 1, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel cell skin cancer for four years. He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July,” the statement conveyed.

Even in the face of health challenges, Buffett’s indomitable spirit led him to continue performing.

Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, represents an uncommon and aggressive variant of skin cancer. Typically, it manifests as flesh-colored or bluish-red nodules, frequently emerging on the face, head, and neck. The malignancy demonstrates a propensity for rapid metastasis within the body.

This distinctive form of cancer typically affects older individuals.

Buffett’s passing came several months after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment requiring immediate attention in May of the same year. This unfortunate incident led to the cancellation of all his scheduled performances. The cherished “Margaritaville” crooner is survived by his wife Jane, daughters Savannah and Sarah, son Cameron, grandson Marley Ray, and a cherished pack of canine companions, including Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax, and Kody.

Over his five-decade career, Jimmy Buffett was renowned for his effortlessly cool style and memorable hits such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” and the iconic “Margaritaville,” among others.

Beyond his music career, Jimmy was a prolific author, producing acclaimed works like “A Salty Piece of Land,” “Tales From Margaritaville,” and his memoir, “A Pirate Looks at Fifty,” which secured a coveted spot on the New York Times hardcover bestseller list upon its release.

The multifaceted artist also displayed a keen entrepreneurial spirit, creating a chain of Margaritaville hotels and restaurants. He introduced Landshark beer under the Margaritaville label. At the age of 76, Buffett cemented his status as one of the world’s wealthiest musicians, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion.