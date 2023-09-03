Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised by Hindu religious leaders for saying ‘Sanatana dharma’

After Sanatana dharma was equated to “dengue” and “malaria” by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, several Hindu religious leaders launched a harsh attack against him on Sunday.

Udhayanidhi stated that Sanatana dharma should be ‘eradicated’ rather than merely opposed while speaking at the Sanatana Abolition Conference on Saturday.

Sanatana dharma, according to some Hindu religious figures who spoke out in response to his remarks, has no beginning or conclusion.

According to Raghvendra Bhat of the Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha, ‘Many religions started and ended, but there is no end to the Sanatana Dharma.’

Bhat demanded that Udhayanidhi apologise to the nation’s citizens, saying that all Hindus have rejected his remarks.

The head priest of Hyderabad’s Chilkur Balaji Temple, Rangarajan, responded to Udhayanidhi’s comments by saying, ‘Someone who is sitting on a constitutional post like him, shouldn’t speak such nonsense.’

Rangarajan continued, imploring Tamil Nadu voters to support candidates who support the temple system. ‘We have had enough of such nonsensical activities of the Dravadian parties,’ he said.

Rangarajan, a priest, asserted that Sanatana dharma had endured the test of time and had seen millions of individuals just like them (Udhayanidhi). ‘It has witnessed the worst invasions, demolitions, and damage in our nation. It witnessed numerous crimes against followers, yet continues to exist in this nation,’ the speaker stated.

Chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das said, ‘Sanatana Dharma cannot be eradicated at any cost. It has existed for centuries and will remain so. Udhayanidhi Stalin does not understand the real meaning of Sanatana Dharma, whatever he is saying is absolutely wrong.’