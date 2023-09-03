UK singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow dies at the age of 21 after a year-long battle with a glioma brain tumour

Faye Fantarrow, a promising UK singer-songwriter, has sadly passed away. She took her last breath on Saturday, August 26, after battling a glioma brain tumor for an entire year.

The announcement of Faye Fantarrow’s passing was made by her mother, Pan Fantarrow, who shared the heartbreaking news on Faye’s social media account. In her post, Pan expressed her devastation and recounted how Faye discovered she had a highly aggressive brain tumor shortly after a creative summer spent working on her debut album. Pan described Faye as a joy to be around, filled with humor and wit, and a true artist in every sense. She cherished the moments spent with Faye during their creative collaboration and admired Faye’s strength and resilience throughout her battle. Pan also expressed regret that the world had only witnessed Faye’s genius for a short time, calling her one of the true greats and a northern girl with fiery lyrics and melodies.

Faye had previously triumphed over leukemia not once but twice in her life, first at the age of 8 and then again at 13. In 2021, she was signed by Dave Stewart’s Bay Street Records, known for being one-half of the iconic Eurythmics duo. Her debut EP, “AWOL,” was released in February of this year.

At the time of the EP’s release, the 21-year-old singer expressed her passion for writing, singing, and performing. She shared her pride in her EP and the special opportunity she had to work and record with Dave Stewart, an experience she would always hold dear.

Born on April 28, 2002, Faye gained recognition when she won Alan Hull’s annual Songwriting Award in 2021. She was later featured on BBC Introducing’s “Ones to Watch” list in 2022.

Following the confirmation of her passing, heartfelt tributes began pouring in from various individuals, including Dave Stewart, who praised Faye’s exceptional singing talent in his tribute post.