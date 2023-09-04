IndiGo announces new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Low-cost air carrier based in the country, IndiGo has announced new domestic flight service. The airline will operate direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar from October 2. The airline will operate four flights a week between New Delhi and the Arunachal capital on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Flight 6E 5927 will depart from New Delhi at 9.10am and reach Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar at noon. The return flight (6E 5928) will leave at 12.30pm and reach the national capital at 3.25pm.

The air carrier will also direct flight services on Delhi and Belagavi route. The service will start from October 5. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320 with 189 seats for the service. Customers who plan to travel on that route can book tickets via www.goIndiGo.in.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 2378 will depart from Delhi at 3.45 Pm and arrive in Belagavi at 6.05 Pm. The Flight 6E 2379 will depart from Belagavi at 6.35 pm and arrive in Delhi at 9.00 pm. Fares start from Rs 4700 (Excluding charges).

The airline operates from more than 81 domestic locations, where it provides services with 1,900 daily flights or even more.