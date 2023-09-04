CPWD staff to use intelligent helmets for enhanced supervision and decision-making

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is contemplating the adoption of a cloud-based photo documentation system to enhance project communication, monitoring, and instant decision-making. Staff members will wear advanced ‘smart helmets’ equipped with a 360-degree camera and an artificial intelligence (AI) system to capture real-time images. These images will be automatically transferred and uploaded to a cloud-based system accessible via the website.

These photos will be readily available to relevant managers and officials through smartphones or tablets, facilitating collaboration and swift decision support. To evaluate the effectiveness of this technology in project management, the CPWD plans to conduct a pilot test at two sites: the construction site of AIIMS in Jammu and its maintenance division in Delhi. A departmental memorandum specifies that the trial period will last for just one month to assess its feasibility.

During a recent presentation to the Director-General and senior officials, the CPWD showcased an automated 360-degree photo documentation system employing cutting-edge technology, including a 360° camera integrated into a smart helmet, computer vision, and AI for efficient data capture and analysis of ongoing work. Following the presentation, the decision was made to implement this technology at two pilot sites for testing. The CPWD, operating under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), provides comprehensive construction management services, from project conception to completion, consultancy, and maintenance management for government facilities. Utilizing mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, managers can access data and control devices from anywhere, facilitating improved communication, collaboration, and real-time decision-making.