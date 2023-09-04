Dates announced for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai: The dates of the 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) announced. Dubai Fitness Challenge is the emirate’s fitness initiative. It was introduced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council in 2017.

The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will start on Saturday, October 28, and run through to Sunday, November 26. The challenge encourages Dubai’s residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

Last year’s edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable flagship events on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting close to 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.

This year, Dubai Ride will occur on Sunday, November 12, while Dubai Run will conclude the challenge on Sunday, November 26.