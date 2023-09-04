Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. The firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.71, then touched 82.77, registering a decline of 15 paise over its last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee had settled at 82.62 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.06% to 104.17. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 487.94 crore. Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves dropped by $30 million to $ 594.858 billion in the week ended August 25. In the previous week, the overall reserves had dropped by $7.273 billion to $594.888 billion.