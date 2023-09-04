Gulf country to allow expats renew residency permits when abroad

Manama: Bahrain will allow expats to renew residency and work permits when they are outside the country. The country has launched a new service for this. Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa announced this decision.

The new service will cover expats working in the commercial and government sectors, registered labourers and domestic workers. The service would allow employers to renew their employees’ work permits outside Bahrain online, while the renewing process should be before the expiry date. The employer will also be able to renew the work permit through the Expatriate Management System by choosing the duration of the work permit and completing the payment process, in addition to the employer’s ability to complete the renewal process and pay the fees determined by visiting one of the banks licensed by the LMRA.

The service is delivered in coordination with the Labour Market Regularly Authority (LMRA). The service would be obtained via the National Portal of Bahrain if the residency permit is renewed. The work permit could be renewed through the Expatriate Management System or official LMRA channels.