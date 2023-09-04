India will be focusing on 3Cs-Culture, Crafts, and Cuisine as it hosts G20, says Muktesh K Pardeshi

India is set to emphasize the 3Cs – Culture, Crafts, and Cuisine – as it hosts the G20 summit, according to Muktesh K Pardeshi, the Special Secretary and head of operations and logistics for India’s G20 Presidency Secretariat. The Bharat Mandapam will serve as the epicenter of cultural celebration and will feature an exhibition highlighting India’s historical role as the “mother of democracy.” Pardeshi explained, “What you will see at Bharat Mandapam, with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture, is to create an exhibition showcasing the evolution, birth, and development of democratic credentials in our country.”

The Crafts Bazaar, a central attraction at Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue, will allow delegates to witness and purchase exquisite creations while experiencing a seamless digital payment system. Pardeshi emphasized that the central idea is to provide delegates with the opportunity to explore the craft bazaar, view the exhibition, and make purchases, considering their limited time.

Security and medical preparedness remain top priorities for the event. Pardeshi noted, “Delhi police have deployed personnel,” and there is a dedicated G20 cell with approximately 500 doctors and medical personnel ready to assist.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be hosted by India on September 9-10 in Delhi. Most leaders will arrive on the eighth, with some arriving late in the evening. The main meetings will take place on the ninth and tenth at Bharat Mandapam, a newly built convention center at Pragati Maidan. This modern convention center is equipped with facilities to host the main conference and the G20 summit, including a media center, delegates’ lounge, leader’s meeting room, and a large media center. Additionally, a craft bazaar will be located next to the media center. India’s program for the summit includes sessions and a Gala dinner on the ninth, and the concluding session on the tenth, which will feature a symbolic handing over of the presidency to Brazil, as Brazil will take over the G20 presidency on December 1st. India will continue to fulfill its role and responsibilities within the G20 until November 30th.