Indian Railways records freight loading of 634 million tonnes in April- August 2023

New Delhi: Indian Railways has achieved freight loading of over 634 million tonnes between April and August this year. This is 13 million tonnes more than the corresponding period last year. In April-August 2022, the total freight carried was 620.88 MT.

The national transporter carried over 126 million tonnes in August this year. This was at 119 million tonnes in August 2022. This shows a growth of 6%. The Railways earned Rs 1 lakh crore revenue during April-August period this year, from freight and passenger sectors. The national transporter also reported 48% capital expenditure utilization in the first five months of this financial year.

The loading of iron ore in April-August 2023 is 70.84 MT. This is s 15.56% more than 61.30 MT achieved in the same period of last year. The loading of pig iron and finished steel loading is 28.42 MT over 26.16 MT, achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which recorded a growth of 8.63%.

The loading of fertiliser in the same period is 24.13 MT, over 22.25 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 8.45%. In the same period, cement loading is 63.29 MT over 59.44 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 6.48%.

The loading of container services in the same period is 34.31 MT, over 32.60 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 5.22%. The loading of petroleum in the same period is 20.59 MT over 19.91 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 3.41%. The loading of coal during the same period is 311.53 MT, over 305.39 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year.