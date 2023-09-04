Joe Jonas Flaunts Wedding Ring Amidst Divorce Speculation

During a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Texas, Joe Jonas, the singer-actor, caught the attention of fans as he proudly displayed his wedding ring. This seemingly mundane gesture took on added significance in light of swirling rumors about his marriage to Sophie Turner. A vigilant fan, known as @lonelykevinstan on Twitter, captured a moment where Joe was passionately performing on stage at the Moody Center in Austin. In this candid shot, the glimmer of his gold wedding band on his ring finger was unmistakable, as reported by aceshowbiz.com.

As speculation intensified, another fan took to Twitter, seeking clarification: “Is the ring on?” The response from the first user was a straightforward “Yes.” This confirmation only added fuel to the ongoing discussions.

The whispers of trouble in paradise first surfaced when TMZ, a renowned tabloid news organization, broke the news that Joe and Sophie’s four-year marriage was heading towards divorce. Their report suggested that the couple, who had become parents to two children, was grappling with “serious problems” in their relationship.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that Joe, the frontman of DNCE, had been assuming primary responsibility for their young kids for the past three months, even as he embarked on a nationwide tour alongside his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Fans also noted that Joe had noticeably been without his wedding ring during recent Jonas Brothers tour stops in Dallas and St Paul, Minnesota.

On the other hand, Sophie Turner, known for her role in “Game of Thrones,” was last seen enthusiastically supporting her husband during the opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ tour at Yankee Stadium. However, her absence from subsequent concerts further fueled the speculation about their relationship.

The story of Joe and Sophie’s journey together began in 2016 when they first connected through Instagram direct messages. Their initial in-person meeting took place in the UK, where Joe invited her over during one of his stops. Their engagement followed in 2017, culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in May 2019. Subsequently, they celebrated a second wedding in Paris, France, in June of the same year, cementing their love in two memorable ceremonies.