Lakshadweep Schoolgirls Face Dilemma Over Headscarf-Free Uniforms

The Lakshadweep administration has recently issued a circular aimed at enforcing a common uniform code across all schools in the union territory. This move has raised concerns among Muslim girl students who are now facing a dilemma. The circular, issued by Rakesh Dahiya, Director of Education, on August 10, instructs schools to strictly adhere to the uniform pattern approved by the competent authority, which does not include headscarves for Muslim girl students.

Last year, authorities introduced a common uniform for students in Lakshadweep, citing issues with the color of the previous uniform. However, this new uniform did not include headscarves for girls. While some students resorted to stitching their own uniforms to address size misfits and supply shortages, Muslim students continued to wear headscarves due to their religious significance.

The situation escalated when Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel noticed students not complying with the education department’s prescribed uniform during his school visits earlier this year. This led to the issuance of the aforementioned circular.

Parents and School Management Committees argue that students should be allowed to wear headscarves as it is integral to their religious practice. They view the uniform policy as an infringement on students’ religious freedom and as authoritarian. Students have also found creative ways to resist the policy, such as wearing shawls over their uniforms.

A recent circular dated August 31 requires officials to report daily on how many students are wearing the prescribed uniforms, supported by photographic evidence. The majority of students in Lakshadweep are Muslim, and wearing headscarves is a significant aspect of their religious identity.

The new uniform directive specifies different attire for boys and girls in various classes, with the aim of promoting uniformity and fostering a sense of unity among students. However, students and youth leaders have expressed dissenting views, emphasizing the importance of accommodating religious practices and personal choices within the uniform policy.