Pope Francis, during a Mass in Mongolia, called on Catholics in China to be both “good Christians and good citizens.” He praised the Chinese people as “noble” and urged them to progress. He also invited the former and current archbishops of Hong Kong, Cardinal John Tong Hon and Archbishop Stephen Chow, to stand with him as he delivered this message.

The phrase “good Christians and good citizens” is commonly used by the Vatican to reassure communist governments that granting more religious freedom to Catholics would contribute to the social and economic development of their countries.

On the previous day, Pope Francis addressed a gathering of Catholic missionaries, conveying a more implicit message that governments had nothing to fear from the Catholic Church. He emphasized that the Church’s evangelization work had no political agenda.

Before the Mass, Pope Francis met with leaders of various religions in Mongolia. He emphasized the potential of religious traditions to benefit society as a whole, highlighting the diversity and distinctiveness of different faiths, including Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, and Shamanism, among others. After his speech, a Buddhist monk from Mongolia expressed gratitude for the pope’s visit, describing it as a symbol of human solidarity and a call for peace in a world marked by conflict and war.

Pope Francis’s words and actions in Mongolia can be seen as part of his ongoing efforts to promote religious freedom and dialogue with countries, including China, where the Catholic Church faces various restrictions and challenges. His message encourages Chinese Catholics to practice their faith while also being responsible citizens and contributing to the progress of their nation.