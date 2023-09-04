DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Private sector bank revises bulk fixed deposit interest rates: Details

Sep 4, 2023, 07:19 pm IST

Mumbai: The leading private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank has revised its  bulk fixed deposit interest rates for depositors.  These bulk deposits range from above Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore.

The highest rate on bulk FDs is 7.25% offered on tenures from 1 year to less than 15 months to both senior citizens and the general category. The lender is offering a 7% interest rate on maturities from 15 months to 2 years. An interest rate of 6.75% is offered on tenures ranging from 271 days to less than 1 year. Also, a similar rate is offered on tenures from 2 years 1 day to 10 years.

An interest rate of 6.65% is offered on tenures from 185 days to 270 days; and a 6.50% interest rate is given on 91 days to 184 days tenures. The bank is offering a 6% rate on 61 days to 90 days tenure, while 5.75% is given on 46 days to 60 days, and 5.50% is offered on 30 days to 45 days. Lastly, customers can earn up to 4.75% rate on tenures from 7 days to 29 days.

These revised Fixed Deposit interest rates will be applicable for new ICICI Bank Fixed Deposits and renewal of existing Fixed Deposit.

