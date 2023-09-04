Rahul Gandhi Critiques ‘One Nation, One Election’ as an Assault on Indian Union and States

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized the concept of “one nation, one election,” asserting that it constitutes an assault on both the Indian Union and its individual states. He expressed his concerns on Sunday, emphasizing, “INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States.”

This critique from Gandhi follows the government’s establishment of a high-level committee, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, to explore the feasibility of holding concurrent elections. Notably, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined to participate in the committee and voiced dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Interestingly, the government has appointed Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former leader of the opposition, as a member of the committee in place of Kharge. The committee, comprising eight members, was officially notified by the government to promptly examine and provide recommendations on the possibility of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats.

Furthermore, the committee’s mandate extends to assessing and proposing specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, and any other relevant laws and regulations requiring adjustments to facilitate concurrent elections. It will also consider whether such constitutional amendments necessitate ratification by the states. Additionally, the committee will analyze and put forth potential solutions for scenarios like a hung House, the adoption of a no-confidence motion, defection, or any other such events in the context of simultaneous elections.