UAE based air carrier extends closure of first-class check-in counters

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has extended the closure of its first-class check-in counters. The first-class check-in counters will remain closed at Dubai International airport’s Terminal 3 until October 1.

The airline said the counters have been closed for refurbishments as well as to make the travellers’ experience better. The airline has urged passengers flying in first class to use premium check-in counters.

‘We’re making your experience at Terminal 3 even better. Our First Class check?in counters will be closed for enhancements until October 1, 2023, and Emirates Skywards Gold members travelling in Economy Class are requested to proceed to our premium check?in counters in Area 6 in the meantime,’ Emirates said in a statement on its website.

From June to August 2023 period, Emirates operated nearly 50,000 flights to and from 140 cities, carrying over 14 million passengers with average seat load factors exceeding 80 per cent across its global network between June and August.