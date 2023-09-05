Bengal professor detained in Odisha after writing letter of threat to Jadavpur officials

A guy who allegedly threatened the registrar and joint registrar of Jadavpur University on the arrests of the accused in the death of a first-year undergraduate student last month has been detained by the Kolkata Police. The suspect, a professor named Rana Roy, was taken into custody on Sunday in a hotel in Bhubaneswar.

On Friday, September 1, a letter was sent to the registrar and joint registrar of the university, Snehamanju Basu, warning them of terrible consequences if Saurav Chowdhury, one of the suspects detained in the student’s death, experienced any unusual behaviour.

Twelve persons have been detained thus far in relation to the student’s passing. Those detained also include current and previous varsity students who actively participated in the incident. According to the victim’s family, seniors raped him before he died.

In a case involving the molestation of a woman, a squad from the Kolkata Police detained Rana Roy, the accused, at the Hotel Sun City in Bhubaneswar. The threat letter that was sent to the joint and chief registrars of Jadavpur University was also connected to him, according to the police.

After the threat letter was received at Jadavpur University, a police report was made.

The woman, a resident of Belgachia in north Kolkata, had complained about Rana Roy in the molestation case. In addition to hugging her, she accused him of stalking her, sending her an inappropriate letter, making lewd gestures, and using foul language.

Rana Roy was also found by the police to have impersonated a government official while defrauding multiple persons of Rs 62,000. He got a board identifying him as a West Bengal government officer affixed on his car.