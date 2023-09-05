Headmaster Secures Rs 200,000 Loan to Support Student Meals

Despite the popularity of the noon-meal scheme in schools across Kerala, government funding remains insufficient, prompting school authorities, including the head teacher, and colleagues, to dig into their own pockets for groceries and vegetables. The situation has become dire, with vendors even seeking payment at the head teacher’s home for supplies related to mid-day meals.

In a heartfelt plea, J.P. Anish, the headmaster of Vidyadhiraja Lower Primary School in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram district, expressed his anguish to the Nedumangad educational sub-district officer and noon meal superintendent. He disclosed having taken a Rs 2 lakh loan from the Karakulam Co-operative Bank with an 11.50% interest rate just to keep the mid-day meals going, stating, “Mid-day meals at my school will be stopped from Thursday. Sir, just because I’m the head teacher I have to live in fear of lenders.”

Anish emphasized that the school has 607 students and has never experienced disruptions in the mid-day meal program before. Unfortunately, they haven’t received government funds for three months, despite being categorized as an ‘aided school’.

The mid-day meal scheme in Kerala provides free lunches for nearly 30 lakh students up to Class 8, with government allowances of Rs 8 per child for schools with 150 students per day and Rs 7 per child for schools with up to 500 students per day. Each child also receives an egg once a week and milk twice a week, but the costs are significantly higher than the government allowance.

The Education Department mandates that the noon meal must include vegetable-based dishes, including lentils and pulses. On days when eggs and milk are served, head teachers must find additional funds for other dishes. The use of LPG stoves due to restrictions on firewood stoves has further strained resources, given the rising LPG cylinder prices.

Inadequate funding leaves each child with only Rs 40 per week, which barely covers expenses other than rice, highlighting the pressing need for increased support for the noon-meal scheme.